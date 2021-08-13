Raymond James Comments on Altius Minerals Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.56.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$17.73 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.63 and a 52-week high of C$19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$735.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.93%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

