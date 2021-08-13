Raymond James Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CG. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.84.

Shares of CG opened at C$9.17 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.32%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

