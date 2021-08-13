Raymond James Comments on Conifex Timber Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Conifex Timber in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.85 price objective on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$46.62 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conifex Timber to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$1.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$84.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

