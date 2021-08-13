Raymond James Comments on Dexterra Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DXT. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.04.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$7.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$4.39 and a 52 week high of C$7.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$473.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

