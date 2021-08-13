Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on H. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian raised their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.40.

Hydro One stock opened at C$31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$31.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.