Raymond James Upgrades GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Outperform

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

GDRX opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,138,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,592,741.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $3,593,477.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,167.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,506,438 shares worth $53,428,393. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 86.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

