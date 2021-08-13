Raymond James Upgrades STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) to Outperform

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STEP. Cormark set a C$1.72 price objective on STEP Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of STEP traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,896. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.68.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.