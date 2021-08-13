Raymond James Weighs in on ECN Capital Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 966.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.60. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,090.91%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

