Razor Network Price Reaches $0.0599 on Major Exchanges (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $638,375.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

