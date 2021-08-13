RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 206,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,886. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 million, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

