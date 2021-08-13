Realio Network (RIO) Price Tops $1.45 on Top Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00003117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $199,703.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00141853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00151952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.09 or 1.00134403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00867373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

