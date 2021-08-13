Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,323,000 after buying an additional 152,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,922. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

