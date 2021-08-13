Realty Income (NYSE:O) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.84

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.84 and last traded at $71.83, with a volume of 133494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.30. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

