Reata Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,978 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,200% compared to the average daily volume of 86 put options.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RETA opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.72. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RETA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

