Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ: IMGO) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – Imago BioSciences is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Imago BioSciences is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Imago BioSciences is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Imago BioSciences is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $20.80 on Friday. Imago BioSciences Inc has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

