Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

8/10/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

8/6/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

7/27/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.24 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. 88,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 in the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

