Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TFI International (TFII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TFI International (NYSE: TFII):

7/30/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

7/28/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $104.95 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $104.95 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$104.95 price target on the stock, down previously from C$137.00.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $104.95 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $104.95 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$104.95 price target on the stock, down previously from C$140.00.

7/15/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $129.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – TFI International is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. 4,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,164. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.14. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

