Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE: DIR.UN):

8/10/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.25 to C$17.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

8/4/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst was given a new C$17.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$17.00.

6/29/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$17.00.

6/25/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$16.25.

6/22/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN remained flat at $C$16.64 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 287,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,142. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.71 and a 1 year high of C$16.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.