Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for easyJet (EJTTF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for easyJet (OTCMKTS: EJTTF):

8/12/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/9/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

8/3/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

8/3/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/2/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

7/27/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

7/26/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

7/14/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

7/12/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

7/8/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

6/22/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

6/22/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/20/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$11.68 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.02. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.