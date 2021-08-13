Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DoubleVerify (DV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – DoubleVerify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

8/2/2021 – DoubleVerify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

7/30/2021 – DoubleVerify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/27/2021 – DoubleVerify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

7/19/2021 – DoubleVerify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

NYSE:DV opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.20. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

