Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Leslie’s (LESL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Leslie’s (NASDAQ: LESL):

8/12/2021 – Leslie's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Leslie's Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie's Inc. is based in PHOENIX. "

8/6/2021 – Leslie's was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/5/2021 – Leslie's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – Leslie’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Leslie’s is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Leslie's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Leslie's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Leslie's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Leslie's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – Leslie's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Leslie's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Leslie’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Leslie’s stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,894.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after buying an additional 2,745,792 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 36.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,966,000 after buying an additional 72,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 89.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,504,000 after buying an additional 2,451,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

