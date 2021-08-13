Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PubMatic (PUBM)

PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2021 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/11/2021 – PubMatic had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/11/2021 – PubMatic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – PubMatic was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – PubMatic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

7/14/2021 – PubMatic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

7/9/2021 – PubMatic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

7/8/2021 – PubMatic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

6/17/2021 – PubMatic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PUBM opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,383 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $87,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

