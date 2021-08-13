Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PubMatic (PUBM)

PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/11/2021 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 8/11/2021 – PubMatic had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 8/11/2021 – PubMatic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – PubMatic was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – PubMatic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “
- 7/14/2021 – PubMatic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “
- 7/9/2021 – PubMatic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “
- 7/8/2021 – PubMatic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “
- 6/17/2021 – PubMatic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PUBM opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $87,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.