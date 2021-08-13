Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SmileDirectClub (SDC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC):

8/13/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the second quarter of 2021, SmileDirectClub witnessed 62.7% year-over-year growth in total revenues. The company is currently expanding its teledentistry platform to dental and orthodontic offices through a collaborative model. A series of cutting-edge innovations, strategic distribution and insurance partnerships are added positives. The company’s expansion in teledentistry space is encouraging. On the flip side, the company’s second-quarter adjusted loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Escalating expenses are building pressure on the bottom line. A highly leveraged balance sheet is an added woe. Further, the recent system outage caused by a cyberattack significantly reduced the company’s revenues in the second quarter. Over the past year, shares of SmileDirectClub have underperformed the industry.”

8/10/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

8/10/2021 – SmileDirectClub had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/10/2021 – SmileDirectClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

8/4/2021 – SmileDirectClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the first quarter 2021, SmileDirectClub achieved 8% sequential growth in total revenues, in line with its long-term target. The company is currently expanding its teledentistry platform to dental and orthodontic offices through a collaborative model. A series of cutting-edge innovations, strategic distribution and insurance partnerships are added positives. On the flip side, the company’s first-quarter adjusted loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Financing revenues were down. The company incurred operating loss in the quarter. A highly leveraged balance sheet is an added woe. We are also worried about the impact of the recent systems outage caused by a cyber attack, which will have an adverse impact on its second-quarter revenues. Over the past three months, shares of SmileDirectClub have underperformed the industry.”

7/9/2021 – SmileDirectClub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

SDC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,044. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

