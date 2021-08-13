Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for S&T (SANT)

S&T (ETR: SANT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2021 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

8/5/2021 – S&T was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/5/2021 – S&T was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/3/2021 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

6/30/2021 – S&T was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SANT stock opened at €19.95 ($23.47) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44. S&T AG has a 1-year low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 1-year high of €25.46 ($29.95).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

