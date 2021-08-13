Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT):
- 8/10/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 7/7/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.
Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $67.48.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
