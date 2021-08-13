Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT):

8/10/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/7/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

