Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The RMR Group (RMR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR):
- 8/11/2021 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “
- 8/10/2021 – The RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “
- 8/5/2021 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “
- 8/4/2021 – The RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “
- 7/22/2021 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “
- 7/21/2021 – The RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “
- 7/14/2021 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “
Shares of RMR stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.
The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.