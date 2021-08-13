Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The RMR Group (RMR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR):

8/11/2021 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – The RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – The RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

