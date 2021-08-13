Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AirBoss of America (BOS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AirBoss of America (TSE: BOS):
- 8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial to C$55.00.
- 8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America was given a new C$53.00 price target on by analysts at Cormark.
- 8/11/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2021 – AirBoss of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 214,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,100. The stock has a market cap of C$984.41 million and a PE ratio of 18.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.52. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
