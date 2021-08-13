Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spin Master (SNMSF)

Spin Master (OTCMKTS: SNMSF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNMSF stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. Spin Master Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

