Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,333.64 ($95.81).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RB shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

