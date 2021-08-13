Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.75

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $10.07. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 46,690 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDEIY shares. Societe Generale cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.6082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

