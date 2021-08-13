Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 4,160.0% in July

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 4,160.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,448. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.6082 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

