RED Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,362.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $621,212.72 and $25,362.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.03 or 0.00391285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

