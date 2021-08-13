Redd (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,608.24 or 0.99843099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00031807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00075525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001039 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

