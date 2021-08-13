ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $220,472.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $106.91 million and $220,472.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.70 or 0.99858915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00031456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.56 or 0.01010959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00358575 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.99 or 0.00398396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071418 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004565 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.