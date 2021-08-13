Reef One Day Trading Volume Tops $69.74 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $291.21 million and $69.74 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,966,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

