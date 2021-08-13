Refereum (RFR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.43 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $67.52 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00891718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00101719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.