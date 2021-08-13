reflect.finance (RFI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $7,410.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.32 or 0.00890701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00106160 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001981 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,448,217 coins. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

