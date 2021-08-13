Regal Beloit Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 602 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,015% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC opened at $153.78 on Friday. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $91.82 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,958,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,453,000 after acquiring an additional 144,795 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 829,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,927 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.