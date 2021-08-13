RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RGRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,332. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.