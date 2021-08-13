Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 139,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 52,828 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 214,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

