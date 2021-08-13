Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.62 EPS

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RLAY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

