Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $32.21. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 3,370 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62).

RLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668 in the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 741,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 731,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,633,000 after acquiring an additional 709,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.27.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

