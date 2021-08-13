Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,423 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Reliant Bancorp worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $29.91. 277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,755. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

