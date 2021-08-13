Relite Finance Price Up 62.8% Over Last Week (RELI)

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Relite Finance has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $367,240.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relite Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Relite Finance has traded up 62.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00140183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00155059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,605.48 or 1.00013873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.35 or 0.00859994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 33,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,900,642 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

