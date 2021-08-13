Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.78) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.81). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.90) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.67.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

