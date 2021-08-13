Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Relx were worth $15,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 157.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Relx by 215.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Relx by 847.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Relx by 293.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

RELX stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.