Ren 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37.84 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $515.93 million and $37.84 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00890142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043756 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

