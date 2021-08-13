renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 13.6% Higher This Week

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $633.98 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $46,391.65 or 0.99700385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00896613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00114916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00152136 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 13,666 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

