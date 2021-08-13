Render Token Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001959 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $143.13 million and $5.44 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00897956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00115528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,146,957 coins and its circulating supply is 157,145,992 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

