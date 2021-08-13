renDOGE (RENDOGE) Hits Market Capitalization of $884,208.19

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. renDOGE has a market cap of $884,208.19 and $146,258.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded flat against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00139765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.46 or 1.00184955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.52 or 0.00859490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

